ROCKTON—Old Settlers Days is back after a few challenging years to offer music, carnival rides and games, a parade, fireworks and more.
The festival was cancelled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and it’s fate was in question in 2021 because of the massive industrial fire at Chemtool, which created some health and environmental concerns. However, the event was given the OK last year to proceed and crowds flocked to the community event.
“Last year there was a lot of concern at the beginning (because of the Chemtool fire). But they gave us the go-ahead and we had a wonderful, wonderful festival,” said Carolyn Wright, co-chair of the Old Settlers Days Committee.
The Rockton Lions Club presents Old Settlers Days each year as a local fundraising event. Funds raised go toward charities for sight and hearing impaired people, as well as for scholarships, the Boy Scouts of America, and even the Talcott Free Library in Rockton.
“We like to say where there’s a need, there’s a Lion,” Wright said.
This year the festival runs from June 16 through June 19, featuring nationally known country music artists, local musicians at the beer tent, a carnival presented by Skinner Amusement, a 5K run, a parade and fireworks.
On the first day of the community celebration, people will have a chance to give a little to get a little in return. Starting at 1 p.m. Thursday, June 16 those who donate blood at the American Legion Center at 221 W. Main St. will receive a four-day pass to Old Settlers Days. Also, those who donate eye glasses at the center also will receive a four-day pass to the festival.
The gates open at Settlers Park at 5 p.m. on June 16. On Friday, June 17, the gates open at 4 p.m. On Saturday, June 18, the gates open at 12:30 p.m. and on Sunday, June 19 the gates open at 1:30 p.m.
Special events to be held the week of Old Settlers Days include a 5K run which starts at 8 a.m. Saturday, July 18 at Hononegah High School. Then at noon on Saturday, the Old Settlers Day Parade kicks off, starting at the high school.
A 50/50 raffle will be conducted during the festival. Wright said last year the winner took home $5,000.
To top off the festival, a fireworks display will be held at the end of the featured concert on Sunday.
Opening the community celebration on June 16 will be a trio of up and coming country music artists—Ashley Cooke, Spencer Crandall and Copper Allan.
Ashley Cooke is a singer/songwriter who released her debut recording in August of 2021 “Already Drank That Beer.” The release includes eight songs written by Cook and includes country songs “Never Til Now,” and “Good Goodbye.”
Spencer Crandall is another rising country music star. The Denver native has performed with country music legends such as Big and Rich, Chris Lane and Dustin Lynch. His song “My Person,” is gaining thousands of viewers onlline every day. He plans to release a full-length album this year.
Copper Alan has been honored to write songs with Rivers Rutherford, Seth Mosley and Victoria Shaw. His hit songs include “Can’t Dance,” “New Normal,” and “Tough Ones.”
On June 17, Locash will be the featured act on the main stage. Locash consists of country vocalists Chris Lucas and Preston Brust. They have recorded two albums and are known for their hit “I Know Somebody,” as well as the song they co-wrote with Keith Urban, “You Gonna Fly.” They also co-wrote with Tim McGraw his song “Truck Yeah.”
On June 18, Ashley McBryde will provide the musical entertainment.McBride made her recording debut with the single “A Little Dive Bar in Dahlonega,” in 2017, which received critical acclaim.
That was followed by “One Night Standards,” in 2019 which charted in the top 20 country songs in the nation.
June 19, Jordan Davis will be the featured musical act. Davis has been named “an artist to watch,” by publications such as Billboard, Rolling Stone and Sounds Like Nashville. In 2018 he released his gold-certified debut album “Home State.” It included the hits “Slow Dance in the Parking Lot,” and “Take it from Me.”.
The Beer Tent stage at Settlers Park also will feature local musical acts.