The Old Settlers Days Parade kicked off Saturday on Main Street in Rockton. The parade was held just before the carnival, music and family fun started at Settlers Park during the third day of the community festival.
ROCKTON—Old Settlers Days ended with a bag on Sunday as a spectacular fireworks display signaled the end of the four days of music, food and family fun.
Jonathan Sutherland, one of the organizers of Old Settlers Days, said Sunday was the biggest night of the festival, but every day of the festival had drawn big crowds.
“We’ve had record sales in the carnival,” he said.
Although Ashley McBryde had to cancel her appearance in Rockton on Saturday, country music stars Tyler Rich and Kameron Marlowe filled in and the crowd seemed to enjoy the show.
“They sang some Ashley McBryde songs and some were wearing Ashley McBryde T-shirts,” Sutherland said.
There were some unexpected musical stars that were shining during Old Settlers Days. On Friday at the main stage, LOCASH invited a 4-year-old boy to the stage to sing with the country stars. The boy, named Jack, was brought to the attention of LOCASH because he was seen on a social media page singing a LOCASH song.
Another up-and-coming singer was featured at the beer tent on Sunday. Bree Morgan of Mauston, Wisconsin, has opened for country stars such as Martina McBride, Joe Nichols and Craig Campbell. She also has performed in Beloit and is a local favorite.
The Old Settlers Days Parade was held Saturday, with plenty of spectators lining Main Street and plenty of children ready to collect the candy that was being thrown from floats. The community celebration offered plenty of fun activities in the carnival area of Settlers Park. Cassandra Neal was happy to be able to attend Old Settlers Days with her family.
“I work 12 hour shifts at the hospital, so I don’t normally get a chance to get down here,” she said. “This is a special occasion.”
Lauren Warren was being a good aunt and slid down the giant slide at Old Settlers Days with her nieces and nephew.
“We go every year,” she said about Old Settlers Days.
Old Settlers Days is the largest fundraising event for the Rockton Lions Club. Funds raised by the event go to charities such as the Lions traditional donations for the vision and hearing impaired, as well as for scholarships, the Talcott Library and more.
“We are thankful for all of our sponsors and volunteers,” Sutherland said.