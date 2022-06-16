ROCKTON—Although one of the main stage musical acts had to bow out, Old Settlers Days kicked off with plenty of sunshine and smiling faces on Thursday.
“We’re ready for a good celebration—four days of fun,” said Carolyn Wright, co-chair of the Old Settlers Days Committee.
The news was released Thursday that Ashley McBryde, who was scheduled to appear on the main stage at Old Settlers Days on Saturday, had to cancel several of her appearances across the country, including the one in Rockton.
However, other country music artists—Tyler Rich and Kameron Marlowe—stepped up to take her place on stage Saturday.
Wright said people who purchased tickets for McBryde’s show can use them to see Rich and Marlowe on Saturday, or they can use the tickets for one of the other main stage shows.
There were plenty of activities and even a few deals on opening day of Settlers Days. Those who donated blood at the American Legion Center were given a four-day pass to Old Settlers Days. Also those who donated eye glasses were given a four-day pass.
Over by the Tea Cup ride Cynthia Yeiser was watching her granddaughter smiling and waving on the carnival ride. She and her husband come to the festival in Settlers Park every year with their grandchildren and family.
“We like the food and the music and they like the rides,” she said. “We’ll be down here all weekend.”
Cameron Monyelle and his wife, Sam, were stopping for a cool drink at one of the food trailers with their children, Alice, Ellie and Bristol.
“We go once a year,” Cameron said of the family visit to Old Settlers Days. “The kids like the rides and just being outside.”
Wright said there are about 200 to 300 volunteers involved in making Old Settlers Days a reality. And there is one very important volunteer who makes the festival a success—Mother Nature.
“It looks like we will have beautiful weather for the entire weekend,” she said.
The main stage entertainment for Thursday featured country music artists Ashley Cooke, Spencer Crandall and Cooper Allan.
Coming up at Old Settlers Days:
Friday
Festival grounds open 4—11 p.m.
Beer Tent entertainment
5 p.m.—Chico and the Man
Main Stage entertainment
8 p.m.—Sean Stemaly
LOCASH
Saturday
8 a.m.—5K run starting at Hononegah High School
Noon—OSD Parade on Main Street
Festival grounds open 12:30—11 p.m.
Beer Tent entertainment
3 p.m. Dirt Road Rebelz
6 p.m. Over The Limit
Main Stage Entertainment
8:30 p.m. Caylee Hammack
Kameron Marlowe
Tyler Rich
Sunday
Festival grounds open 1:30—10 p.m.
Beer Tent entertainment
2:30 p.m. Bree Morgan
4:30 p.m. Dirty Fishnet Stockings
Main Stage Entertainment
7 p.m. Shy Carter
Jordan Davis
For more information visit the website at https://oldsettlersdays.com.