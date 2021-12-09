BELOIT—It’s getting mighty jolly this Christmas season as those with Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic School (OLA) and parish rustle up necessities and other surprises for those in need.
Staff, students and parish members raised $1,000 in cash and donated items for various charities to help kids needing bus tokens, those struggling from the effects of domestic abuse, the homeless, the home-bound and others.
“I love how much OLA focuses on this Season of Giving. Not only does it help our neighbors in need, it teaches our students about the importance of serving others. It helps students learn how to be cheerful, generous givers so they will support others throughout their lives,” said OLA School Director of Marketing Jon Nelson. “It truly is inspiring to see our students give of themselves to support neighbors they don’t even know. Serving others is one of the key lessons we teach at OLA.”
But you don’t have to take Nelson’s word for it.
Eighth graders and student council members Sebastian Bayona, Seth Bohr and Nate Buckley said the various drives not only bring in donations, but help raise awareness of the various charities.
“And people can have the stuff we have in our daily lives,” Bohr added. “It’s a learning experience for all.”
As part of the Advent Service Project those with OLA are adopting families from Defy Domestic Abuse Beloit with grades six through eight donating money for buying gifts.
“Families create a wish list, and we will let the children have a Christmas,” Bayona said. “Then, we go to Walmart and buy something for the family.”
The next day, the boys said, they will wrap the gifts. Although they couldn’t do the shopping and wrapping last year due to COVID-19, the boys fondly remembered their sixth grade year doing it.
“We got them Hot Wheels, and Legos. It was just fun. Afterwards we were wrapping and some learned how to wrap gifts,” Bayona said.
The Advent Service Project also includes rounding up items to give to School District of Beloit Homeless Liaison Robin Stuht to provide to homeless youth.
Each grade level is assigned an item to donate as follows: grades 4-5, socks or gas cards; grade 3, laundry detergent; grade 2, fabric softener; grade 1, deodorant; and kindergarten, quarters for the laundromat.
There has been a plethora of fundraising to help drum up funds.
Buckley came up with the idea to charge students $1 to play bingo to raise funds.
“It was kind of cool how all the people wanted to play bingo,” Buckely said.
Members of the student council ran the bingo game and helped younger kids with their bingo cards. All proceeds from the day are being donated to St. Vincent de Paul Society in Beloit to distribute to the homeless for showers and bus tokens to get to the showers.
They also collected items for Second Harvest Food Bank, provided Christmas cards to the home-bound and collected bus tokens for School District of Beloit kids so they could ride the bus to school on cold days as opposed to walking.
Nelson said students from child care to second grade are having a birthday party for Jesus. Instead of a party with presents, they will bring size 5 or 6 diapers and/or wipes to help families.
“Our students live out the Corporal Works of Mercy, which are kind acts that help our neighbors with their material and physical needs,” Nelson said.
Nelson also noted the parish staff are collecting money for Stateline Works of Mercy rather than buying each other gifts.
Buckley said it’s a bright time at the school. The virtue of focus this month is generosity.
“All the classrooms are decorated and in English class we are working on decorations. We are just having a lot of fun doing Christmas related projects. Our eighth grade class is doing a secret Santa with everyone, and our Christmas play was last night,” Buckley said.