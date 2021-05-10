BELOIT—Area residents have the opportunity to win a wide selection of specially selected items during the On-line Silent Auction which is the main feature of Spring Fling which benefits Our Lady of the Assumption Grade School.
Spring Fling takes place Saturday, May 15, at La Casa Grande Banquet Room.
Spring Fling chairperson Aron Bussan, said that although the dinner reservation deadline has passed due to capacity restrictions, the public still is welcom to bid on-line for all the appealing Silent Auction items.
Bidding for the Silent Auction begins at noon on Friday, May 14, and ends at 2 p.m. on Sunday, May 16. All auction items can be viewed online. Successful bidders can pay by credit card, check or cash. Items can be picked up at the school office from Tuesday, May 18, until Friday, May 21.
A highlight of the silent auction is the opportunity to have dinner with Bishop of the Madison Diocese Donald Hying, OLA Pastor Father Mike Resop, and six others at the Butterfly Club. In addition, numerous items are offered for bidders including gift baskets with various themes and specialty items crafted by OLA School teachers, parents and students.
Another Spring Fling feature, according to Bussan, is a raffle for four one-day Orlando Disney World Park Hopper passes at Orlando, Florida. The passes can be used anytime through the end of the year 2022. The winning ticket will be drawn at the Spring Fling.
“The value of the passes is $800 and only 150 tickets will be sold, allowing everyone an excellent chance to win,” said Bussan, who is an alumnus of OLA Grade School.
Tickets for this raffle are $10 each, or 12 for $100. The winner does not need to be present. Tickets can be purchased this week by calling the OLA School office. Raffle tickets will also be sold at Spring Fling.
School Principal Trevor Seivert stressed that the Spring Fling fundraiser is crucial this year because the event was cancelled last year due to the pandemic.
“Spring Fling is absolutely crucial this year for us to function and continue to provide our quality education” Seivert said. “This is our largest fundraiser and we look forward to continuing its growth. The proceeds are used for all school needs from curriculum to building and grounds.”
Seivert heartily expressed his thanks for the generosity of the many people, groups and businesses who have worked to make Spring Fling possible.
“We’ve almost doubled our corporate sponsorships this year,” he said.
He also added his appreciation for the music provided this year by the Beloit Memorial High School Jazz Quartet.
Serving with Seivert and Bussan on organizing the event are Nichole Ferrera, Nicole Boylan, Callie Christofferson and Anji Gabriel.
On-line bidding instructions are as follows:
Cell Phone—Open a text message and type 243725 on the phone number line. On the message line type sf21. Click send. You will receive a reply with a link. Click on the link and enter required information. Enter your credit card information for an easy checkout.
Computer or tablet—In internet browser go to: bidpal.net/sf21. Click “sign in” to register to bid. Type in your email address, create a password (8 characters that include at least one uppercase letter, one lowercase letter, one number and one special character.) Complete the form by entering your cell phone number and selecting sign in. Enter your credit card number for easy check out.
For information about raffle ticket sales and the On-line Silent Auction, please call OLA School at: 608-365-4014.