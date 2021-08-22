BELOIT—Get ready for beer, lederhosen and some ax throwing.
The Seventh Annual Oktoberfest will be back running after it’s 2020 one-year hiatus. The event is set for 5:30—11 p.m. on Sept. 17 on State Street in downtown Beloit, according to Downtown Beloit Association (DBA) Executive Director Shauna El-Amin.
The first band will be the Zweifel Brothers from 5:30—7:30 p.m. followed by Soul2Soul from 8—11 p.m.
“We will have live music, a beer tent, a food court and so much more,” El-Amin said.
Hammerschlagen, a competitive game involving hitting a nail into a log, will be played all throughout the night. There also will be a face painter and balloon animalist.
New this year will be competitive ax throwing. An ax throwing mobile trailer will be pulling into Beloit, allowing two people to play at the same time.
The event also will include an Oktoberfest-themed costume contest for best couple, cutest kid and individual.
Admission is $5 for adults and $1 for kids ages 4- 12. Kids under 4 will be admitted free.
The day’s activity lineup will kick off with downtown Beloit businesses and other vendors participating in sidewalk sales that start at 8 a.m. From 11:30 a.m.—1:30 p.m. the last Fridays in the Park of the season will take place near the corner of State Street and Grand Avenue at the First National Bank Plaza. Lunch will be provided by truk’t with music by the group known as Fred and Ginger.
All proceeds of Oktoberfest will go to the DBA for its revitalization efforts. Oktoberfest is the second largest DBA fundraiser of the year, right behind the DBA Street Dance.
For more information, visit www.downtownbeloit.com or ‘Like’ Downtown Beloit Association on Facebook.
El-Amin said the DBA has 170 business members downtown and hosts a variety of events to lure those near and far to Beloit’s downtown.
“Our goal is to bring people downtown to visit our business through shopping, dining, exploring and living,” El-Amin said.
El-Amin said the next event will be the Fall Wine Walk on Oct. 9 with tickets going on sale soon.
The last Farmers Market will be the last Saturday in October, and the indoor Farmers Market will start the first Saturday of November. The DBA is currently planning for the Halloween parade to accompany the last Farmers Market in October.