ROCKTON — Many Rockton residents still have questions about whether there will be negative negative health and environmental impacts from the Chemtool industrial fire from June 14, but officials say air and water quality testing remain ongoing near the site and around Rockton.
Rockton Fire Protection District Chief Kirk Wilson, who served as the incident commander while the fire was active, asked residents for patience.
“We want to reassure people that we are here for them and we are empathetic that people are still having issues from the fire,” Wilson said. “We are concerned just like they are. I live two miles from the Chemtool plant. We are all concerned and we want to make sure that people’s voices are heard.”
Wilson said the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency (IEPA) remains on scene and soil and water quality testing is ongoing.
“It’s up to the environmental cleanup crew that is out there right now,” Wilson said.
Environmental cleanup company Clean Harbors has been on site since June 17 assisting in debris removal from around Rockton and at the site.
“This isn’t over just because the smoke has cleared,” Wilson said. “This is going to be lingering in our community for many months, if not years, to come.”
Water quality test results could take up to six weeks to complete, according to Syverson Dells biologist Jillian Neece.
Neece published a blog post explaining various aspects of the EPA’s release of testing data.
“I know scientific reports like these are inaccessible and overwhelming to many, if not most people, so I want to use my training as a biologist to help translate the tables, numbers, and maps into language that we can all digest,” Neece said.
Neece said tests run by Illinois EPA officials include measuring how much oxygen is needed for microbes in the water to break down pollutants; total suspended solids in the water; nutrient testing to determine what is exactly in the water fueling biological growth; heavy metal testing; testing for per fluoroalkyl perfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) and identifying volatile and semi-volatile organic compounds.
“Just remember that all of these water quality tests are still being run, so we don’t have information about what the river or groundwater contain just yet,” Neece said.
Wilson said the Village of Rockton is in the process of setting up a news conference at an undecided date to address resident concerns and to give an update to the community regarding the investigation.
In regards to questions about the fire suppression system at the site, Wilson said that since Lubrizol had occupied the site of the former Beloit Corp., Winnebago County ordinance did not require them to install an expansive fire suppression system through the entire facility. Wilson said an administrative office area was remodeled and required to have fire suppression sprinklers installed. Neither the village nor the fire protection district have ordinances that require fire suppression systems in all structures.
Wilson said the village would continue to work to be transparent in the arduous process.
“We want to be transparent and up-front with everything,” Wilson said. “We all have concerns.”
The Winnebago County Health Department based in Rockford is running an online survey for those impacted by the fire that is aimed at helping scientists better understand the incident, the community, and any health effects that might be related to the event.
The survey is available at www.winnebagohealth.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_4PIGa2zzyNzy08m.
It takes about 15 minutes to complete the survey and all questions are voluntary. Questions cover where you were during the event or how you might have been exposed; if you are experiencing any new or worsening symptoms; and if you received care or treatment.
Residents have until July 15 to complete the survey.
“This survey will help us understand the impact the fire had on the Rockton community,” said Winnebago County Health Department Administrator Sandra Martell. “We have heard concerns from residents and we feel this is an important step to take.”
Residents within a designated impact zone and had already registered with the health department for a COVID-19 vaccine, the health department will send a survey via email. All responses will be kept confidential.
Martell said Thursday that air, surface and water tests remained under hazardous levels, with Martell noting that sustained levels of elevated air quality results would be a concern—but the tests have come back “mostly stable.”
As previously reported by the Beloit Daily News, an initial fire investigation shows the most credible scenario is that a scissor lift operated by an outside contractor conducting insulation repairs struck a valve or other piece of piping causing a pipe to burst and release heated mineral oil at the source of the fire on June 14. The investigation has not yet determined the exact source of the ignition, according to the initial investigation.