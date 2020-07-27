Election officials on both sides of the state line are taking steps to offer safe in-person voting while promoting absentee voting in the time of COVID-19.
Beloit City Clerk-Treasurer Lori Stottler and her team are encouraging voters to consider casting an absentee ballot, but at the same time are taking active steps to protect the public and staff for in-person voting in the Aug. 11 primary election and Nov. 3 general election.
“When I encourage people to vote absentee, I am doing it from an informed public health perspective because I am receiving input from the state election commission, our local emergency operations center and city administration,” Stottler said.
As of Wednesday, the clerk’s office issued 2,200 absentee ballots.
“Obviously, people have their own views on whether or not an absentee ballot is the best way to vote,” Stottler added. “Not exposing election officials of any age is a good primary reason to vote absentee. I feel safe in saying that a large number of people agree with me on that.”
In April, the city upended its typical voting system by requiring Election Day voters to cast ballots in a drive-through format. Beloit election officials counted 3,975 absentee ballots, and Stottler said she expects a similar total, if not more, for the November general election.
In April, 26,575 absentee ballots were counted in Rock County, according to the Wisconsin Elections Commission (WEC) and
Due to the sheer volume of expected voters in November, Stottler said shifting to a drive-through format would not be possible. So, city election officials are building off the safety protocols implemented during the April 7 election for the upcoming Aug. 11 primary.
The WEC estimates that 3 million people could vote in Wisconsin in November, over twice as many that cast ballots in April, with the possibility of nearly 2 million people requesting absentee ballots by mail that dwarfs the record 964,000 absentee ballots that were counted in April.
“We’re implementing additional safety strategies, along with encouraging people to wear masks and requiring election workers to wear personal protective equipment,” Stottler said. “We’re in a unique position to test out our functions to make sure we are as safe as possible ahead of November. We need to be as prepared as we can be for this fall. We have a responsibility to uphold citizens’ constitutional rights by offering ways for people to vote in-person and operate polling places.”
That preparation has also taken the form of an increased information campaign regarding voting options for residents. The clerk’s office included mailers in July utility bills with information on absentee voting and how to register to vote ahead of the August and November elections. Stottler said a similar mailer is in the works to be sent out in September.
Those interested in applying for an absentee ballot or registering to vote can visit MyVote.wi.gov. If a Beloit voter applies online to vote absentee, Stottler’s office is notified and a ballot is sent out. Beloit election information also can be found at beloitwi.gov/elections.
On June 17 the WEC announced a $2.5 million plan to send absentee ballot request forms to most registered voters. The effort will send 2.7 million registered voters forms they can use to have absentee ballots sent to them for the Nov. 3 election. No person will be sent an absentee ballot unless one is specifically requested.
In Illinois, the Winnebago County Clerk’s Office announced plans to send absentee ballot applications to any county voter who cast a vote in the past three elections. Registered voters simply need to sign their pre-filled applications and mail them back to the Winnebago County Clerk’s Office to receive a Vote By Mail Ballot for the Nov. 3 presidential election. In addition, an application for a ballot will be mailed to anyone who has registered to vote or has changed their registration address after the March 17 primary election through July 31.
“We are preparing to mail nearly 60,000 applications to Winnebago County voters before the end of July,” said County Clerk Lori Gummow. This new process is in response to Illinois Senate Bill 1863 which was created to preserve the health and safety of voters and election officials. “Due to COVID-19, all 2020 General Election voters are encouraged to cast a ballot prior to Election Day, either by mail or during early voting. Voting by mail is an easy option for voters and you can request a vote by mail ballot through email, mail, or in person. An application is available from your local election authority at https://elections.il/gov/electionoperations/VotingByMail.aspx. To register to vote or check your registration status, visit https://ova.elections.il.gov.”
Winnebago County registered voters can bypass the paper application by completing an online application at WinnebagoCountyClerk.com/election-information. The Clerk’s Office will mail official ballots to applicants starting Sept. 24. Ballots must be completed and returned to the Winnebago County Clerk’s Office no later than 7 p.m. on Election Day (Nov. 3).
