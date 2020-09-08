TOWN OF BELOIT — After a nearly 30-year career in public service, Town of Beloit Fire Chief Gene Wright plans to retire as those who worked with him praised his decades of service.
Wright will be retiring as both fire chief and town administrator effective Oct. 9, the township’s Board of Supervisors was informed during Tuesday night’s meeting.
The meeting agenda posted Sept. 4 had originally stated Dec. 7 was the anticipated retirement date, but the timeline was moved up at Wright’s request.
Town of Beloit Supervisor Skip Rath said Wright for many years demonstrated a willingness to act as a leader and serve the public dutifully.
“The town is very fortunate to have had somebody like Gene Wright for our community,” Rath said. “We thank him for his many, many years of service, and I wish him the best.”
Rath praised Wright as being a leader in the greater Rock County area and for stepping up whenever and wherever he was needed.
Township records indicate Wright began his career in the Town of Beloit as a paid-on-call firefighter in May of 1991. He then moved to full time work in February of 1994 and was later promoted to fire chief in August of 2013.
Wright also went on to serve as interim town administrator in the Town of Beloit, starting in October of 2018, after former administrator Ian Haas left that role.
Additionally, Wright was named interim fire chief in the Village of Clinton in February of 2018 and served in that role until Mark Ruosch was named Clinton fire chief on March 17.
Colin Cleland, assistant chief for the Clinton Fire Department, worked closely with Wright for about two years.
Cleland said Wright helped restructure the department at the district board level in terms of roles, duties and responsibilities. He said Wright accomplished what he set out to do—all while serving in many roles all at once. He added that his experience and aid was very valuable.
“Everything went pretty smooth,” Cleland said. “We’re very thankful for his time here and the service that he provided for us in a time of need.”
Town of Beloit Supervisor Steve Heumiller said he knew Wright for only a few years, but appreciated his dedication and service.
“He’s done a lot over the years, as a fireman and then as chief,” Heumiller said. “He’s always done pretty good.”
Town of Beloit Public Works Director Joe Rose said he worked with Wright for about 12 years. He said during that time, employees in various branches of public service were a cohesive unit—in part thanks to Wright’s leadership.
“I’m happy for him, personally. I’m sad to see him go, but he’s definitely earned his retirement and served the community in a very gracious and dedicated manner,” Rose said.
Rose said Wright had a hand in the final stages of planning and development of a new 12-acre public works facility that opened in October of 2019, and those efforts were appreciated.
Rose added that Wright was involved as a member of the community, too, such as helping out with local youth baseball.
Former town board chair Diane Greenlee said she felt privileged to have worked with Wright for seven years as a board supervisor and then five more as board chair. She said Wright has long been a dedicated public servant and leader.
“Gene just has a calming competence about him. He works very hard at what he does,” Greenlee said. “Definitely he will be missed.”
Greenlee said Wright served selflessly in many roles during times of need and also was instrumental in the Town of Beloit’s efforts for an incorporation bid.
On a personal level, Greenlee said Wright’s humanity and compassion always showed.
Greenlee and her husband were injured in a severe car accident on March 24, 2015. Wright was among the first responders at the scene, and Greenlee said Wright helped take care of her while first responders also provided aid to her husband, David.
“We’ll always be grateful. That changed our lives forever.”