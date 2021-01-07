SOUTH BELOIT—A South Beloit police officer involved in a fatal crash that killed a Rockford man has been reinstated to active duty following the conclusion of a criminal investigation into the incident.
Patrol Officer Sawyer Kurth was fully reinstated after being on paid administrative leave since Aug. 23 when he struck Michael Guzman, 35, at around 1:30 a.m. near the intersection of Whittemore Drive and Blackhawk Boulevard (Illinois Route 2).
The Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office cleared Kurth in the crash and did not file criminal charges.
South Beloit Police Chief Adam Truman said Kurth “remains very distraught” following the crash as the department now faces a wrongful death civil lawsuit from the incident by Guzman’s estate.
As previously reported by the Beloit Daily News, Guzman was walking south in the grassy median that separates the northbound and southbound lanes of traffic on Blackhawk Boulevard. Kurth was driving a police squad car south on Blackhawk Boulevard when he struck Guzman, “tossing him up, and approximately 100 feet through the air from the initial impact,” court records state.
The lawsuit, which seeks $200,000 in damages, alleges Kurth was distracted while driving, drove his vehicle off the roadway and failed to sound his horn before striking Guzman.
Truman said the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office, at the request of the department, is conducting an internal investigation to determine whether Kurth was in violation of any department policies leading up to the crash.
“The City is assisting and supporting this investigation in every way it can,” Truman said.
Further details from the crash, including investigative documents and squad vehicle dash camera footage related to the crash, are expected to be released in the coming days. The information will be shared with Guzman’s family and the public, Truman said.
“As we proceed on these matters, it is the commitment of both the City and the police department to assist investigators and share what information we have with the public in the most transparent way possible. We offer our ongoing support and sympathy to the Guzman family,” Truman said.