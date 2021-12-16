Editor's Note: This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
BELOIT — A person has been injured after being shot by a Beloit Police Department sergeant on Wednesday night, with the sergeant telling investigators the subject attacked them and attempted to take the officer’s firearm, according to the Wisconsin Department of Justice.
At around 7:44 p.m., the sergeant, who has not yet been identified, was investigating a traffic crash near Prairie and Copeland avenues. While investigating the traffic crash, a subject on foot reportedly attacked the sergeant and attempted to take the sergeant’s firearm, a DOJ news release states.
In response, the sergeant fired their weapon, injuring the subject. The person was taken to a local hospital and the extent of their injuries is currently unknown. The involved officer was not injured in the incident, the news release said.
The involved officer has been placed on administrative assignment, per department policy.
No other details from the incident have yet been released.
The investigation into the officer-involved shooting is being led by the Wisconsin Department of Criminal Investigations with assistance by the Wisconsin State Patrol and Wisconsin State Crime Lab.
The DCI is reviewing evidence in the case and and will turn over investigative reports to the Rock County District Attorney when the investigation ends.
The last officer involved shooting in Beloit occurred on Dec. 10, 2019 when a 23-year-old Beloit man was shot following a police pursuit in the 1800 block of Harrison Avenue. Montay S. Penning, 23, died as a result of injuries sustained in the shooting. Penning was found to be armed with an unloaded handgun he reportedly pointed at Beloit police during a foot pursuit following a report of a stolen vehicle and shots fired in Beloit. The three officers involved in the incident were cleared of any wrongdoing and the shooting was ruled as justified by the Rock County District Attorney’s Office.