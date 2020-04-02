JANESVILLE - The Janesville police officer who reportedly shot a man armed with a knife on March 26 has been identified.
Lyle Hollingshead, 26, has been placed on administrative leave while the Wisconsin Department of Justice - Department of Criminal Investigation investigates the incident. Hollingshead has been with the Janesville Police Department for four years, according to a news release from the Department of Justice.
Police were called to a traffic incident near the intersection of Highway 14/Humes Road and Interstate 39/90 on March 26. When the police arrived, a subject reportedly exited his vehicle and was armed with a knife. Police tried several methods to take the subject into custody, but the methods were not successful. The subject was shot and officers on the scene performed life saving methods on the wounded subject. He was taken to a hospital and is in stable condition, according to the news release.
DCI is leading the investigation with assistance from the state crime lab and the Wisconsin State Patrol.
