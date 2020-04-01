JANESVILLE—OfficePro will be relocating from Janesville to Beloit at the former Staples store in the Morgan Square shopping plaza.
Founder Jamin Arn says the company’s success is due to the strong work ethic of his 30-plus employees.
“I would be nowhere without the support of my family and my employees,” Arn said. “Without them, I am nothing.”
Arn credits his strong faith with seeing it through an industry that has experienced wholesale changes since the 90s.
“It’s really changed,” Arn said. “We are the only independently-owned office supply company left in the area and when I started in there were multiple.”
After starting out in 2003, OfficePro merged with Warmke Office Supply before moving into the old Janesville Parker Pen building in 2006. In 2007, the company moved further into a larger space and also purchased Madison-based Used But Nice Office Furniture. It was only up from there for OfficePro.
Arn said supporting local business is important now more than ever.
“We want to remain competitive and we want to earn that business,” Arn said.
OfficePro won’t lay off any of the around 30 staff members at either the Janesville headquarters or Elkhorn Chemical & Packaging location, making the former Staples property at 1810 Sutler Road in Beloit’s Morgan Square plaza the “flagship” property.
“Never in a million years did I think I would be in that property,” Arn said. “The stars aligned and it’s going to open up a lot of opportunities for us.”
The company acquired Elkhorn Chemical & Packaging in 2017.
Arn said the location of the Morgan Square property “made sense” for the business supply company’s operations.
“That intersection at I-43 and I-90 is so big for us,” Arn said. “This will give us an advantage and more exposure.”
The 24,000 square-foot building will serve as the company’s headquarters, distribution center and document shredding facility. There will be a showroom for office furniture and janitorial equipment that will be open to the public, along with the ability to purchase business products, facility products and drop off for document shredding.
“We’re in Milwaukee, Madison and Rockford every day of the week,” Arn said. “I was looking for something that was the least painful for everybody.”
The big move is expected to take place starting with the Elkhorn staff in May and the Janesville location in June, Arn estimated.
OfficePro started by selling pens and paper to small businesses and evolved into selling all office supplies, new and used office furniture, school supplies, custom stamps, janitorial supplies, document shredding, recycling services, packaging supplies and facility maintenance supplies to businesses big and small, alike.
