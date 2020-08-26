FARGO — The Fargo, North Dakota City Commission has approved the conditional offer to Beloit Police Chief David Zibolski to become the new leader of the Fargo Police Department.
The offer to Zibolski is contingent upon his successful completion of various new-employee screenings, from a background check and physical to a polygraph and fitness test, according to City of Fargo Human Resources Manager Jen Kraiter.
“Mr. Zibolski has to clear those requirements before the hire is finalized,” Kraiter said.
Kraiter said the process could take three to four weeks.
The conditional offer to Zibolski includes a base salary of $159,474, which would be an increase from what the Beloit chief currently makes. Zibolski receives $146,142 in base pay from the City of Beloit.
Both Zibolski and City Manager Lori Curtis Luther have declined to comment on the conditional offer until it is finalized, said Beloit Strategic Communications Director Sarah Millard.
Zibolski was named a finalist for the Fargo position earlier this month and last week it was announced he had received a conditional offer after besting two other candidates who had also interviewed for the post.