My wife won’t watch any horror movies until October. She won’t watch any horror movies after October.
I guess that settles it. October is the month of horror movies.
That’s not surprising. October can be a gloomy month. The nights draw in. Darkness is scary. You see all sorts of dead things on the ground. These are called leaves. Worst of all, they stay on the ground, and on windy nights they scrape the sidewalks as they move and make you think someone is following you. By the end of the month the ghouls and goblins show up at your door, demanding treats. If you don’t oblige there’s no telling what they might do to you.
My wife suggested we turn off all the inside lights in October and watch Dracula on our big TV screen. Being scared can be fun, as long as it’s just some sort of pretending.
My first real brush with terror came when I was 6 years old. It was getting to be down in the fall, and I wanted to see a horror movie called THE THING. Its real title is THE THING FROM ANOTHER WORLD, but that was too much of a mouthful. It is now regarded as one of the great horror movies of the 1950s, a doubtful category that might be similar to being one of the great viola players in Cut n Shoot, Texas, population 205. But all my little friends were talking about it. All of them said they were going to see it. I suspect none of them did. But their boasting was enough to upset me, so I asked my parents if I could go.
Forget about it, they said. You’ll have nightmares for days or weeks. I was never permitted. I did get to go trick-or-treating that October. But as I recall, I was allowed to wear nothing more horrifying than a red bandana.
This was humiliating.
Well, when I was in my early 30s I finally saw THE THING on a local movie channel. If you’ve lately walked down Grand Avenue or State Street in Beloit, you may be trodding in the footsteps of The Thing himself, the Martian alien who dominates the movie. That’s because “The Thing” was played by the actor James Arness, who attended Beloit College and surely came downtown from campus every now and then.
This was several years before he played the part.
The movie my parents forbade me from seeing is based on a short story by one John Campbell, Jr. called “Who Goes There?” It was published in 1938 and is about a bunch of aliens who can imitate any living creature, including humans. These Martian shape-shifters can imitate human beings, so you never know whether or not your best friend is really your best friend or some treacherous Martian.
That premise seemed too dull for the movie makers in 1951, so they came up with a catastrophically frightening Martian monster. James Arness was already 6 feet, 6 inches, but they made him several inches taller by putting him in elevator boots. They turned his face into a carrot shape and dimmed the lights so that he looked even more terrifying than he would have in the bright sunshine. This Martian vegetable runs rampant. He kills soldiers stationed at this research outpost in the North Pole/ He gets so mad when they try to burn him up that he goes out into the frigid blizzard and yanks all the research station’s electric sources. But his real evil is how he procreates. Emotionless and sexless—and godless—he comes from plant seeds and can spread them from himself in order to “grow” other aliens just like him.
You get the idea. He can grow versions of himself like weeds, and pretty soon you have a lot of them and they will spread from the North Pole to Beloit, Wisconsin. Even Chicago may not be safe.
I’m not sure my parents knew any of this, but they had heard enough about Mr. Arness’s “Thing” to know I shouldn’t make his acquaintance at age six.
I’ve sometimes had this fantasy that I sneaked out of my bedroom and walked downtown to the theater and saw the movie anyhow. And in this dream I was very brave and walked home by myself, dead leaves scraping the sidewalk and all in pursuit of me. I’ve also wondered if I can’t myself go get some Halloween costume as “The Thing,” but I think by now I’m just too old.
That said, THE THING is still a good movie for October. In October we are uneasy and anxious because we sense that other forces are gaining at our expense. Early winter is gaining. Darkness is gaining. Fear via the windy brushing of dead leaves is gaining. Kids come to our doors disguised as witches and skeletons trying to gain candies from us.
And so it was with “The Thing.” The Thing was trying to gain the dominance of Martian seedlings and monsters at the expense of us normal, peaceable human beings who reproduce in the old-fashioned way. Besides that, how many carrot shaped beings do we see each day wearing elevator boots and daring us to electrocute them as the only way to get rid of them? How many creatures do we meet who are without gender or feelings?
All this is extremely terrible and terribly scary.
And it all seems to happen in October.
Tom McBride is author of THE DEADEST ANGEL IN BELOIT: A Mystery.
