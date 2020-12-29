BELOIT—The unsolved Oct. 3 fatal shooting of a Beloit woman remains a top priority for the Beloit Police Department’s special operations division, as the department continues to seek leads in the case.
On Monday, Interim Police Chief Thomas Stigler briefed the Beloit Police and Fire Commission (PFC) on the department’s investigation into the shooting death of Chelsey R. Payton, 26.
Stigler informed the commission that the department continues to seek interviews with witnesses in the case, noting that some of the witnesses to the shooting were from the Chicago and Rockford area.
Payton and Jeffery D. Scott, 32, of Rockford were shot in the early morning hours of Oct. 3 near the intersection of Grand and Park avenues. Police said a large group of people had gathered in the area before a suspect opened fire. Multiple shell casings were recovered from the scene and several vehicle windows were shattered on the scene.
Payton was the mother of five children.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the department’s non-emergency line at 608-757-2244 or Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers at 608-362-7463. Anonymous tips can also be left online at p3tips.com/482. A smartphone application is available for streamlined tip submission.