A snow plow clears a street in the City of Beloit in this Beloit Daily News file photo. The National Weather Service is calling for above average temperatures and increased precipitation this coming winter in the Stateline Area.
BELOIT—A National Weather Service (NWS) meteorologist says the Beloit area could see above average temperatures this winter and an elevated chance of increased precipitation.
Milwaukee-Sullivan reporting station Meteorologist Rebecca Hansen said the current outlook shows a “slight chance” for above average temperatures this winter overall, but that doesn’t mean there won’t be bouts of extreme cold.
“We have to look at a broad range of factors here and the whole picture,” Hansen said.
In terms of wintery precipitation, Hansen said there is a slightly above normal chance of precipitation. But whether or not that is snow, rain or a mix of both depends on the temperature.
“If the average temperatures are up that could lead to wet and heavy snow,” Hansen said.
Historically, the Beloit area averages between 30 and 35 inches of annual snowfall, National Weather Service data shows, with average temperatures in the 30s in December and temperatures in the 20s in January and in the teens in February.
“Every winter you can’t rule out a chance for colder spells, and sometimes we won’t know until we get there,” Hansen said. “There’s still some uncertainty that far out.
Hansen said the station monitors environmental oscillations and sea surface temperatures to predict broad trends for an upcoming season, along with monitoring the orientation of the jet stream that could bring super-cold air from the Arctic or Canada. A moderate to strong La Niña is favored to develop during the remainder of the Northern Hemisphere autumn and peak out in either December or January, according to the NWS’s Climate Prediction Center.
“Monitoring everything is part of a combination of things,” Hansen said. “We have some confidence, but everything that far out is subject to change. We will have a better idea how things are trending the closer we get to that time of year.”