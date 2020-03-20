BELOIT - Autumn Lake Healthcare staff at 2121 Pioneer Drive, are getting creative at lifting residents’ spirits and keeping them in touch with family members.
From allowing visitors to meet outside a closed room window to playing Bingo over the intercom and orchestrating lots of Facetime calls, staff are trying to keep the residents happy and having a good time.
“We are trying to be creative in the recreation area and keep residents busy and excited,” said Autumn Lake Healthcare Midwest Region Regional Director Josh Davis. “The main thing is to keep everybody calm. We are doing our best to take care of loved ones.”
Activity Director Leanne Sullivan is helping families with Skype and Facebook. If people are interested they can call her at 608-365-9526.
The effort meant a lot to granddaughter Kelly Beeler, a hair stylist at Studio L in Roscoe.
Beeler said she used to see her grandmother, 90-year-old June Brady, in person at least twice a week at Autumn Lake in addition to taking her to doctor’s appointments. The last time Beeler saw her grandma was as she and her uncle Jim Callahan did a puzzle with her.
After the arrival of COVID-19 and accompanying restrictions limiting visitors to essential personnel only, Beeler and family members worried about staying in contact with Brady or her getting bored.
Although Brady had a cell phone for a time, she had some hearing issues and it had become difficult to communicate with it. Thanks to staff helping Brady with an iPad, Brady is able to communicate via Facebook messenger and do video calls. Beeler said her grandmother is also allowed to leave her room to do puzzles.
“They know she’s a puzzle queen around there, and they’ve been really good about playing Bingo in the hallways. She’s in good spirits and doing really well,” Beeler said.
“Facetime works really well for her" Beeler said.
Beeler commended staff at Autumn Lake for efforts to post residents on Facebook, some of them holding white boards with messages to their family.
Beeler said her grandma is handling things well. She’s not only strong, but has a big heart.
“She would do anything for everybody and she always has a positive outlook on life,” Beeler said.
Davis said staff is working to connect residents with families via the computer and phone as well as coming up with a new spin on their favorite activities. In “global bingo” on St. Patrick’s Day, every resident sat by the door of their room to play.
“The receptionist called out bingo numbers over the intercom. Staff members ran up and down the hall assisting residents in need and rewarding the winners. Everybody was participating,” Davis said.
Staff also took pictures of each resident holding a white board with a special message which was put on Facebook.
“The whiteboard has been a big hit,” Davis said.
Davis said staff help residents do some of their favorite activities by spreading them out to ensure safety.
Family members and other visitors are also allowed to see residents outside their room windows. Visitors can either appear outside a window, or can call staff to ensure their loved one is near the window and ready for a visit.
