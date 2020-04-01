BELOIT—NorthStar Medical Radioisotopes has continued growth since 2017 and CEO Stephen Merrick says there’s more still ahead for the company in 2020.
In September of 2019, NorthStar hosted a ribbon cutting and groundbreaking ceremony at its Beloit Headquarters in the Gateway Business Park marking the end of construction on a 20,000 square-foot processing facility.
Construction continues at the headquarters on a new particle accelerator building that will use electron accelerators to convert the isotopes to be used in the production process before being processed and shipped to pharmacies and imaging labs across the country. The new building will assist NorthStar’s production chain with a reactor in Columbia, Missouri. The accelerators are currently under construction in Belgium.
“Last year was a very exciting and successful year from a customer perspective,” Merrick said, as the company saw installation of its innovative tech at radiopharmacies across the country.
In 2018, NorthStar received what Merrick called the company’s foundation, Food and Drug Administration approval of NorthStar’s new drug application. NorthStar was also recognized by the U.S. Department of Energy’s Nuclear Security Administration as the first domestic producer of non-uranium molybdenum-99 (Mo-99) in nearly three decades.
Mo-99 is used in combination with Technetium-99 (Tc-99m), the most widely used isotope in radio-medical imaging. Tc-99 is used in around 40 million procedures worldwide each year to diagnose cancer, heart disease, infection and inflammation. The U.S. accounts for 50% of all Mo-99 and Tc-99m used in the global health care market.
Equipment is now being installed and tested in the new processing facility as more FDA approvals are requested for the company’s patented RadioGenix system that’s been improved upon in its latest version, RadioGenix 1.2, Merrick said.
The company has its sights set on growing its production capacity in 2020, with the goal of being ready to provide up to half of the market’s supply for Mo-99 by 2024.
“That’s something that is really important to us,” Merrick said of increasing production to support patients.
Merrick said 2020 is the “year of installation” for equipment at the facility expansion that was celebrated in September of 2019 followed by commissioning in 2021 before production ramps up further.
“We hope to be producing (Mo-99) from the accelerator program by January of 2023,” Merrick said. “No one has done this before. We’re blazing a bit of a trail here.”
All that growth means more employees, with the Beloit campus now housing 120 of around 200 of the company’s staff.
“We’ve achieved a huge amount, I think,” Merrick said. “In some ways, I feel like people might not have been taking us seriously in 2017, but here we are. The most exciting thing is that this is all about serving our customers and the patients they help. We have them always at the forefront of our minds.”
