BELOIT — NorthStar Medical Radioisotopes, LLC, and GE Healthcare recently signed an exclusive agreement for the manufacturing and distribution of iodine-123 (I-123) capsules in the United States.
Under the contract terms, GE Healthcare’s Pharmaceutical Diagnostics unit will manufacture and supply NorthStar with I-123 capsules under the NorthStar label using a new, state-of-the-art production system at its facility in Arlington Heights, Illinois. Upon receipt of the required regulatory approvals, NorthStar will retain exclusive U.S. marketing and distribution rights for these I-123 capsules.
Iodide I-123 (as sodium iodide I-123) is a radioisotope of iodine, a staple product in radiopharmacies that is used routinely in nuclear medicine.