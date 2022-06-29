BELOIT—NorthStar Medical Radioisotopes LLC, which is expanding its Beloit facility, will be almost doubling its workforce by 2025.
“We are projected to have 500 employees by the end of 2025,” said James Harvey, Senior Vice President and Chief Science Officer at NorthStar, during a tour of the Beloit facility on Wednesday.
The company currently has an estimated 275 employees and hopes to have a total of 300 by the end of 2022.
In May of this year the City of Beloit, authorized a planned unit development that allowed an additional building for a total of three stand-alone buildings on the property at 1800 Gateway Blvd.
The new building includes the “first-of-its-kind Actinium-225 (Ac-225) production facility”, according to Stephen Merrick, President and Chief Executive Officer at NorthStar.
Ac-225 can be used at medical facilities to help treat prostate, brain and neuroendocrine cancers.
The new building is expected to be finished with construction in late 2023.
An accelerator production facility was added in 2020 that paved the way for two additional products.
“Copper-67, or Cu-67 will be manufactured and ready to ship by the end of the year,” Harvey said.
Cu-67 is used to help treat cancer such as cervical cancer, prostate cancer, neuroendocrine tumors and breast cancer.
The third medical isotope that will be manufactured on location will be Mo-99 or Molybdenum-99, which is used in medical imaging to diagnose heart disease and other diseases.
The unique part of NorthStar’s Mo-99 production is that instead of using uranium it uses accelerator production.
“This is much greener and better for the environment system, it costs more, but it is worth it.” said Ron Fogel, Director of Facilities at NorthStar.
Currently NorthStar partners with the University of Missouri to produce Mo-99, at their facility in Missouri. Once the production facilities in Beloit are complete, NorthStar will continue to produce products in both Wisconsin and Missouri.
“Once our Mo-99 production is ready we will still keep our partnership with the University of Missouri,” Frank Sholz, President and COO of NorthStar.
Mo-99 won’t be ready for operations until approval for U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
“We project Mo-99 to be ready in 2023 after the FDA approval,” Harvey noted.
Rep. Bryan Steil, R-Janesville, took a tour of the NorthStar facility on Wednesday.
“NorthStar is doing exactly what we need by bringing high tech jobs to Wisconsin,” Steil noted.
Steil heard some of the employees’ stories while touring the facility.
“I heard about a veteran who is currently employed at NorthStar,” Steil said. “He used to work on a nuclear submarine and when he came home, he was able to find a job in his field right here in Beloit.”