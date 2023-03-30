NorthPointe Health and Wellness
NorthPointe Director Gus Larson stands in the NorthPointe Health and Wellness Center in Roscoe. The center, which offers medical care and health and fitness services, is celebrating its 15th anniversary.

 Clint Wolf/Beloit Daily News

ROSCOE — The NorthPointe Health and Wellness campus in Roscoe has been offering healthcare and fitness services in a unique environment for 15 years.

When people enter the front door their first view is the welcoming fireplace, high ceiling and spacious lobby area with comfortable chairs. Surrounding the facility is a natural prairie with walking paths and ponds that people can explore and experience the tranquility of nature. It seems more like a resort than a health clinic and fitness center.

