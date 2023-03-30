NorthPointe Director Gus Larson stands in the NorthPointe Health and Wellness Center in Roscoe. The center, which offers medical care and health and fitness services, is celebrating its 15th anniversary.
ROSCOE — The NorthPointe Health and Wellness campus in Roscoe has been offering healthcare and fitness services in a unique environment for 15 years.
When people enter the front door their first view is the welcoming fireplace, high ceiling and spacious lobby area with comfortable chairs. Surrounding the facility is a natural prairie with walking paths and ponds that people can explore and experience the tranquility of nature. It seems more like a resort than a health clinic and fitness center.
Gus Larson, director of NorthPointe, said that was the idea when the facility was built 15 years ago. He said for many people, going to the doctor is not at the top of the list of things they want to do.
“We want NorthPointe to feel like a destination that people want to go to,” Larson said. “People have to go to their doctor, so we want to break down barriers.”
NorthPointe Health offers physician offices as well as lab facilities, MRI, mammography and NorthPointe Immediate Care which is open seven days a week.
NorthPointe Wellness offers more than 100 pieces of exercise equipment, including treadmills, cycles, weight machines, a padded indoor track, as well as a seven-lane lap pool. There also is a warm-water therapy pool.
NorthPointe also offers fitness classes including spin classes, Zumba, yoga and more.
There even is a daycare on site allowing clients to have their children occupied while they work out, or while they see a physician or therapist.
Larson said the membership for the fitness services at NorthPointe took a hit when the COVID-19 pandemic struck the nation. But, the membership is coming back now.
“The new member sign-up in December and January felt like 2018-2019,” Larson said. “We have about 80% of our membership back.”
Also on campus is NorthPointe Terrace Assisted Living. Larson said the facility rarely have vacancies as the services of the facility are in high demand.
At any given time, there are about 75 people working at NorthPointe, but there are an additional 45 or so people who work at the facility on certain days of the week. Some specialists are available at the campus on certain days to see patients and clients.
NorthPointe Health and Wellness hid its open house on Dec. 1, 2007. That day, a winter storm rolled through the Stateline Area.
“Mother Nature threw that winter storm at us, but still, we had about 4,000 visitors that day. It really showed the curiosity and support of the people in the area,” Larson said.
NorthPointe has grown over the last 15 years. Larson said a little over a year after NorthPointe’s opening, the physical therapy department was expanded. Then about six months later, the physician clinic was expanded. In 2010 — 2011, the dermatology department was addend, then the Ears, Nose and Throat (ENT) department was added.
In 2016, construction began on NorthPointe’s 30,939-square-foot ambulatory surgery center, and the facility was completed in 2017. Outpatient procedures performed at the surgery center include orthopedic procedures, opthalmology procedures and GI (gastrointestinal) procedures.
Now, the latest NorthPointe expansion is underway with the construction of a free-standing natural birthing center. A groundbreaking ceremony was held in August for the birthing center and it is expected to be completed this year. Klobucar Construction is the general contractor for the project.
The goal of the facility is to provide a home-like environment for mothers and families who want an alternative birthing experience. Certified midwives will be on staff to assist expectant mothers in their natural childbirth experience. There also will be other medical personnel on staff to assist when needed. Dr. Binn Jatta, OB/GYN will be the medical director of the center.
The center will offer a kitchen, family area, patio overlooking the pond on campus and other amenities to create a home-like environment.
“We want it to feel like a home-like environment,” Larson said.
The center also will offer prenatal and nutrition classes for the expectant mothers. Beloit Health System also will work with doulas to provide assistance and support for the families.