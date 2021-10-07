Runners, some in turkey themed attire, turned out for the NorthPointe Turkey Trott in this file photo. Runners and walkers again will turn out on Thanksgiving morning at the NorthPointe Health and Wellness campus in Roscoe for the event, which was canceled last year.
ROSCOE—The NorthPointe Health and Wellness Campus is ready to welcome people back to its scenic grounds for two upcoming holiday events.
NorthPointe will host the Halloween Batty Bash on Oct. 22 and the NorthPointe Turkey Trot on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 25.
Paige Butler, member services manager at NorthPointe, said both events had to be canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the organizers of the events are excited to welcome people back to the campus this year.
“We hope the public will see this as a return to normal,” she said.
The Halloween Batty Bash was held only once before, in 2019, before the pandemic hit. The event will kick off at 6 p.m. with gifts and treats being handed out to participants as they arrive. Children will receive glow wands and necklaces to set the mood for all the outdoor family fun to follow.
A mile of the prairie path on campus will be decorated with lights and Halloween themed decorations. The path will be open at 7 p.m. so people can take a stroll through the prairie and scenic area.
There will be inflatable games on the back patio of the NorthPointe Center and there will be cookies, candy, snacks and refreshments available.
The cost for the event is $5 per person with children age 3 and under being admitted for free. People can register online at www.northpointewellness.org.
The 12th Annual NorthPointe Turkey Trot was scheduled for last year, but due to state-imposed restrictions on public events, it had to be canceled.
The event is back in all its glory this year and runners will take off at 8:30 a.m. on Thanksgiving morning. The event is a three-mile run/walk along the scenic prairie path on the NorthPointe campus. Many of the runners dress for the race, wearing turkey themed hats and other apparel to bring a little humor to the run.
“It’s really a fun event,” Butler said.
Winners in each of the categories will receive Thanksgiving meal items, such as pies, rolls and other food items. The event has drawn between 400 and 900 participants in years past.
The entry fee is $13 per person.
NorthPointe Health and Wellness Campus is at 5605 E. Rockton Road, Roscoe. NorthPointe is part of the Beloit Health System.