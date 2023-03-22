ROCKFORD - Voters in northern Illinois will have plenty of choices to make as candidates for city councils, village boards and school boards will be vying for seats in the spring election.
Early voting is underway in the spring election and will continue until April 3. People can vote at the polls on April 4. All vote by mail requests must be received by voting authorities by March 30.
The following is a rundown of races that local Illinois voters will be faced with in the spring general election:
South Beloit City Council
Six candidates are running for four seats on the South Beloit City Council. Four candidates who currently sit on the council - Ryan Adleman, Brian Hedrington, Kenneth Morse and Courtney Prentice - will appear on the ballot. Two newcomers - Joyce Blade and Robert McLain - also are running for council seats. Tom Fitzgerald, who currently is mayor, is unopposed for the mayor's position.
Rockton Village Board
Seven candidates are vying for three positions on the Rockton Village Board. Incumbents who are running include Jodi May, Tyler Seever and Daniel Baumgartner. Challengers are Dave Winters, Jamin Unger, Angela Ketelsen and Nicole Roggenbuck.
Roscoe Village Board
Seven candidates are running for three seats on the Roscoe Village Board, and two candidates are vying for the village president position. Incumbents running for village board include Anthony Keene and Michael Dunn. Challengers for village board seats are Michael Sima, Michael Wright, William Babcock, Jay Durstock and Brian Black. Incumbent Village President Mark Szula is being challenged by current village board member Carol Gustafson.
Prairie Hill School Board
Five candidates are running for three seats on the Prairie Hill School District Board of Education. Current Board President Kimberly Aulenbacher will be seeking another term. New candidates are Justin Andrew Keller, Laurie Dixon, Jared Eischeid and Joshua Ballard.
Hononegah School Board
Seven candidates are vying for three seats on the Hononegah Community School District Board of Education. Incumbents who are seeking another term include Board President David Kurlinkus, Evan Schoepski and Mary Lewis. Challengers include Nadine Kelley, Jennifer Maragia, Joan Zimmerman and Brian Huff.
Referendum questions
Three referendum questions will appear on the ballot in certain communities in Winnebago County in the spring election.
The Harlem-Roscoe Fire Protection District is asking voters to allow a new tax that will help in funding firefighter pension funds. The estimated impact on a home valued at $100,000 would be $0.48 for the 2023 levy year. The Harlem-Roscoe District had previously requested a tax increase to help with pensions, but it was rejected.
The Shirland Township Road District is seeking a tax increase of 0.1423%. The impact of the tax increase on a home valued at $100,000 is estimated at $47.43 for the 2023 budget year.
The Village of Durand has an advisory referendum on the spring ballot which would ask voters if the village should amend village ordinance to allow residents to keep poultry within the village's limits.