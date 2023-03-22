Election signs
Election signs line a yard along Blackhawk Boulevard in South Beloit. Voters in northern Illinois face several choices for city council, village board and school board in the spring election.

 Clint Wolf/Beloit Daily News

ROCKFORD - Voters in northern Illinois will have plenty of choices to make as candidates for city councils, village boards and school boards will be vying for seats in the spring election.

Early voting is underway in the spring election and will continue until April 3. People can vote at the polls on April 4. All vote by mail requests must be received by voting authorities by March 30.