BELOIT – Just under a month has gone by in Beloit without bloodshed due to gun violence. That changed on Tuesday night when a man was treated for a gunshot wound at the Beloit Memorial Hospital emergency room, according to the Beloit Police Department.
Police were investigating a report of shots fired at around 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday that occurred near West Grand Avenue and Hackett Street, when officers learned that a 23-year-old man arrived at Beloit Memorial Hospital with a gunshot wound.
The man’s injuries were non-life threatening, a department spokesperson said.
Around two hours earlier, an unidentified victim arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound. The victim arrived at around 9:11 p.m., according to police reports. Beloit police said they responded for an assist to another jurisdiction from the incident, meaning the shooting does not appear to have occurred within Beloit city limits.
Beloit police declined to answer further questions about the incident, and the Beloit Daily News has reached out to the Rockford Police Department for more information.
Two reports of gunfire were also reported on Tuesday and into early Wednesday, Beloit police said.
Witnesses reported seeing an suspect fire several rounds into the air from a vehicle at around 9:36 p.m. in the 500 block of Moore Street. No injuries or property damage were reported to police, the department said.
At around 12:33 a.m., police investigated a shots fired report near West Grand Avenue and Eighth Street, with evidence of gunfire being recovered by police. No reports of injuries or property damage were made to police.
No suspect information was yet available from the incident that marks the ninth non-fatal shooting in Beloit this year. A total of two gun-related homicides have also occurred in Beloit in 2021.
The recent shooting comes as the department investigated four shots fired reports over the Fourth of July weekend.
If you have information regarding this, or any crimes, please contact Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers at (608) 362-7463. Anonymous tips can also be left online by going to our website: http://gbacrimestoppers.com/