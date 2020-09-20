BELOIT — A shooting in a parking lot along Broad Street in Beloit Saturday left a person injured. It was the 13th time this year someone in Beloit has been injured by gunfire.
The shooting occurred in the 600 block of Broad Street at around 6:25 p.m. and left one person with a non-life threatening gunshot wound, the department said. The unidentified victim was struck in the leg and was transported to a local hospital for treatment, the department said in a Facebook post.
Police said a fight occurred in the parking lot before escalating and the shot was fired.
The shooting remains under investigation and no suspect or suspects have been identified from the incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact police by calling the Rock County non-emergency line at 608-757-2244.
Gunfire this year
On Feb. 10, Travon D. Jones-Holmes, 25, of Chicago, was shot three times in the 700 block of Hackett Street in a drive-by shooting incident. No arrests have been made in the case.
On April 16, David J. Clark, 22, of Beloit, accidentally shot himself in the leg while allegedly intoxicated in the 1100 block o McKinley Avenue. Clark now faces various drug and firearm-related charges from the incident.
On May 16, two Beloit men allegedly got into a gunfight over a relationship with a woman, Rock County court records indicate. Denzen Jones, 37, of Beloit, was shot following an exchange of gunfire with Isaiah Evans, 25, of Beloit, at the intersection of Keeler and Dewey avenues. Evans was arrested on Sept. 15 after a high-speed chase with multiple law enforcement agencies in the Wausau area. He faces attempted first-degree intentional homicide and various firearm-related charges. Jones was also charged with bail jumping and possession of a firearm by a felon as a repeat offender, Rock County Circuit Court records show.
On June 1, Henry Lathan, 48, of Beloit, accidentally shot himself in the 900 block of Keeler Avenue. No charges were filed against Lathan following the incident.
Between June 5 and June 7, four shootings were reported to Beloit police.
At 11:16 p.m. on June 5 in the 1600 block of Riverside Drive, Journey Weathers Jr., 18, of Beloit, was shot and suffered minor injuries.
The second shooting occurred at around 3:28 p.m. on June 6 near Dewey and Copeland avenues when an unidentified Beloit man was shot and suffered non-life threatening injuries. The department was notified on June 12 of the shooting.
The third shooting occurred around 7:16 p.m. on June 7 when Willie Bland, 38, of Beloit, and Diangello Bradley, 30, of Beloit, were shot near Burton and Moore streets. The pair called for medical assistance near Burton Street and Madison Road. Both had non-life threatening injuries. Bland was treated at a local hospital and released. Bradley refused treatment.
Elijah Baxton, 20, of Beloit, was shot in the 1300 block of West Grand Avenue at around 11:20 p.m. on June 7. He was treated and released at a local hospital for non-life threatening injuries.
On July 12, a Beloit woman was shot while in her home in the 700 block of Ninth Street. Divine I. Allen, 21, was treated and released from the hospital after receiving a non-life threatening gunshot wound at around 7:30 p.m. on July 12. No suspects have been named or arrests have been made in the case.
On July 19, a man with ties to a 2016 homicide in Beloit was shot in the 1000 block of Harvey Street. Marcus A. Clay, 32, was shot at around 9:45 p.m. and suffered a non-life threatening gunshot wound and was treated at a local hospital. No suspects have been named or arrests have been made in the case.
On July 24, a Beloit man was shot near Porter Avenue and Randall Street at around 4 a.m., police said. Avinde M. Oston, 40, suffered non-life-threatening injuries to his left arm. According to police, Oston was sitting inside a parked vehicle with his girlfriend when a black four-door car pulled up and someone fired several gunshots into the vehicle before driving away. The woman was uninjured, police said.
On July 31, a Beloit man was shot in the 1700 block of Dewey Avenue and received non-life threatening injuries. Taiwan R. Edwards, 25, was allegedly shot by Louis E. Kimball, 35, of Beloit, who was arrested on Aug. 7 in the 2700 block of Milwaukee Road. Kimball faces charges, including four counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety, possession of firearm by a felon and misdemeanor bail jumping, according to Rock County Circuit Court records.