BELOIT — Beloit police say a 19-year-old man was shot during a targeted robbery early Monday morning by three unidentified suspects.
Officers responded at around 2:45 a.m. to the 1100 block of Dewey Avenue. Three suspects entered the home and the victim was shot during the robbery, police said.
The 19-year-old was struck by a bullet fragment and was treated at a local hospital and was later released.
Police have yet to release any further information regarding the shooting that marks the 16th time a person has been injured by gunfire this year in Beloit.
To-date, Beloit has seen one fatal shooting in 2020. Chelsea R. Payton, 26, was shot and killed on Oct. 3 following a disturbance in the area of Grand and Park avenues involving a large group of bystanders.
No arrests have been made in Payton’s death as Beloit police continue to investigate the homicide. In a Nov. 19 Facebook post, the department asked for any information anyone can provide related to Payton’s death.
“This homicide investigation remains active and open,” the post said. “While we are pursuing leads, if there is someone who was at this gathering or who has information to share about possible suspects, please contact us.”
Anyone with information can contact the department directly on the county nonemergency line 608-757-2244 or submit tips through the Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers at 608-362-7463. Anonymous tips can also be left online at p3tips.com/482.