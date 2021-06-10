JANESVILLE _ The Rock County Hall of Honor selection committee is seeking nominees to be inducted into the Hall of Honor.
Nominations for inductees can be submitted on the Rock County Hall of Honor Committee’s page (www.co.rock.wi.us/hall-of-honor-committee), click on “Rock County Hall of Honor Nomination Form,” complete the form and email to countyadmin@co.rock.wi.us, or send to the attention of the Rock County Board Chair, Courthouse, 51 South Main St., Janesville. You may also call the County Administrator’s Office at 608-757-5510 and a nomination form will be mailed or emailed to you.
Only nominations received on this form will be considered. Please return the form to the attention of the Rock County Board Chair, Courthouse, 51 South Main Street, Janesville, by July 16.
Induction will occur at a special event to be held at U.W. Whitewater at Rock County on Sept. 22 or Sept. 29.