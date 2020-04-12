ROCKFORD - Winnebago County Sheriff Gary Caruana has ordered that the “No Wake” order that was in effect for the Rock River in Winnebago County has been lifted.
The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department, Com Ed and the Rock River Homeowners Association continue to monitor the river levels and will keep the community informed when there are changes.
Boaters and recreational watercraft should exercise caution at all times when utilizing the Rock River.
