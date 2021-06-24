BELOIT—Tickets will no longer be required for the free fireworks show hosted by the Beloit Snappers on July 4 in Telfer Park, 2101 Cranston Road.
This change is being made due to the lifting of social distancing requirements.
The Beloit Janesville Symphony Orchestra will be playing its annual Independence Day concert on Pohlman Field at about 7:45 p.m. The gates to Pohlman Field open at 7 p.m. Once the stadium has reached its capacity limits, individuals will be asked to watch the fireworks from other locations in Telfer Park. There are no carry-ins allowed inside the gates, however, beverages and food will be available for purchase. Typically, the fireworks are at Riverside Park. However, they were moved to Pohlman Field prior to COVID-19 restrictions being lifted.
Any individuals or businesses interested in supporting the fireworks show fundraiser can visit the Stateline Community Foundation’s website at https://statelinecf.org/give/ and designate a donation to the “Pops on the Rock Pass Through Fund.” Donations can also be mailed to the Stateline Community Foundation, 690 Third St., Suite 110; please write “fireworks fund” on the check memo.