BELOIT — Two vehicle burglaries that resulted in guns being stolen earlier this month remain unsolved, according to the Beloit Police Department.
The first theft was reported to police at around 1:13 p.m. on May 8 in the 900 block of Garfield Avenue when a resident notified police that a pistol had been stolen from the vehicle, police said.
It's unclear if the vehicle was unlocked prior to the theft.
Police responded at around 7 a.m. on May 9 to the 2700 block of Kadlec Drive for a report of another gun theft from a vehicle. Command staff confirmed that the vehicle was unlocked prior to the theft.
The department has no suspect information at this time.