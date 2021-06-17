BELOIT - Reservations no longer will be required to swim at the Krueger Municipal Pool in Beloit.
Starting Friday, June 18, open swim hours at the pool will be from noon - 6 p.m. Fridays through Sundays with maximum capacity at 200 people at a time.
When the pool opened for the season on June 12, reservations were required for only two-hour time slots as a safety precaution due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Some safety precautions will still remain in place. There will be no locker rooms available for changing into swimwear. No coolers will be allowed. Restrooms and showers will be available. Life jackets and puddle jumpers will be available and they will be sanitized by pool staff.
For more information go to the website at www.beloitrecreation.com/krueger-pool.