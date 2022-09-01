No paper on Monday Clint Wolf Clint Wolf Author email Sep 1, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save There will be no print edition of the Beloit Daily News on Monday, Sept. 5 due to the Labor Day holiday.The Beloit Daily News office at 444 E. Grand Ave., Beloit, will be closed on Monday. The office will reopen and the next print edition will be delivered on Tuesday, Sept. 6. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Clint Wolf Author email Follow Clint Wolf Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Clinton area party is scene of shootings that injured four Beloit man saved by neighbors early Sunday Four in Town of Clinton injured by gunfire Beloit barber gives back to Rock County Youth Services Center Beloit Memorial High School closed due to water main leak Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Screentime e-Edition Screentime