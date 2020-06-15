No new COVID-19 cases were reported in Rock County on Monday, marking the first time no new cases have been identified by the health department since mid-April, according to data provided by the Rock County Public Health Department.
Beloit still accounts for nearly 57% of the county’s 754 COVID-19 cases, but that figure remains at the same mark it was at last week with no significant increase reported when the county updated its municipal data set on Monday.
In Beloit, 4,391 people have tested negative for the virus and 163 people have recovered as eight tests remain pending. A total of 54% of all cases in Beloit are people of Hispanic/Latino ethnicity, county data shows.
Monday marks the first day that no new COVID-19 cases were reported in Rock County since April 16. A total of 21 people have died in Rock County due to the coronavirus while no new virus-related deaths have been reported since June 6.
Hospitalizations in Rock County due to COVID-19 are also trending down. On Monday, eight patients were reported across county hospitals, a decrease of one from June 12. Monday’s total is down from May 26 when 27 patients were hospitalized, county data shows.
In the Rock County region, Dane County reported 968 cases and 30 deaths; Green County reported 75 cases and one death; and Walworth County reported 471 cases and 17 deaths, according to state data.
A total of 174 cases and two deaths were reported on Monday in Wisconsin, bringing the statewide total to 22,932 cases and 694 deaths.
Over on the Illinois side of the border, the Winnebago County Health Department reported nine new cases and seven new deaths on Monday, bringing the countywide total to 2,765 cases and 78 deaths.
In the Winnebago County region, Boone County reported 525 cases and 19 deaths and DeKalb County reported 490 cases and 15 deaths. McHenry County reported 1,856 cases and 85 deaths; Ogle County reported 227 cases and four deaths; and Stephenson County reported 231 cases and five deaths, Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) data on Monday shows.
Across Illinois, IDPH reported 473 new cases on Monday and 19 virus-related deaths, bringing the statewide total to 133,016 cases and 6,326 deaths.
