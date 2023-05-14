Natalie Gould of Edgerton, Wisconsin, who earned a degree in marketing, poses for a photo with aunts Kathy Gould, Karen Gould, and Tammy Herbst. UW-Whitewater held its spring Commencement on Saturday, May 13, 2023 with two ceremonies at Kachel Fieldhouse.
Kelly Storti, of Janesville, received a master’s degree in communication. UW-Whitewater held its spring Commencement on Saturday, May 13, 2023 with two ceremonies at Kachel Fieldhouse.
WHITEWATER — Hollyn Peterson had a challenging start to her schooling. Diagnosed with cancer in kindergarten, she would relapse twice more in grade school and miss 650 days of school for treatments that included a bone marrow transplant.
Despite those early challenges, Peterson stood on the stage at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater’s Williams Center Saturday as the featured student speaker. She was one of the 1,404 graduates who would receive degrees in two ceremonies on Saturday.
Peterson received a bachelor’s degree in art and she will be seeking a master’s degree at Syracuse University.
Peterson said all the graduates gathered in the Williams Center will face challenges in their lives, but said she learned to focus on the positive and move forward.
“I learned not just how to survive (challenges), but how to continue living. I plan to make every day count,” she said. “I may not know what tomorrow will bring, but I know I can make a difference today.”
Saturday’s commencement also included graduates from a recently relaunched online program at the UW — Whitewater Rock County campus.
The College of Integrated Studies program is designed to provide working adults with technical college credits.
The online bachelor of applied arts and sciences program offers a flexible degree completion pathway for students who hold an applied associate degree from a technical college.
The BAAS degree was offered at many of the two-year campuses in the UW system, but all campuses stopped enrolling new students in the program when the colleges were restructured in 2017. The program was reinstated at the Rock County Campus in 2021.
Students receiving BAAS degrees in 2023 are Regina Witt Johnson of Beloit; Nicole Kay Brandl of Clinton; Laurie L. Harvey of Elkhorn; Amy E. Moore of Whitewater; Kevin Michael Thompson of Milwaukee and Amy Lydia Ruth Fujiwara Alderman of Teague, Texas.
The commencement speaker was Michael Domitrz, who has spoken out against sexual assault for over 30 years. The Whitewater native was attending school in Chicago when he heard his sister had been raped. He moved back to Whitewater and enrolled in UW-Whitewater to be near her and support her. He since has been a speaker on college campuses, military installations and in communities across the country.
He advised graduates that if they ever experience a trauma such as sexual assault, to reach out for support.
“If you are struggling, ask for professional help. Ask for what you need,” he said.
Several graduates shared plans for what they will do next.
Ashley Vorndran, of Baraboo, who studied management and marketing, has a job lined up.
“I am moving to Chattanooga, Tennessee to be an HR (human resources) generalist,” she said, with the firm, Techniplas.
Ryan Baker, of Minneapolis, doesn’t have a job lined up, but said he is excited about moving on to the next phase of his live. He majored in journalism and is heading back home after graduation.
“I didn’t have a high school graduation because of the pandemic,” he noted, making college graduation extra special.
Will Deboer, of Waunakee, who earned a bachelors degree in finance, said he is ready to start work at an accounting firm.
Thomas Kakola of Franklin Wisconsin, who majored in international business, said he was excited about graduation, as well.