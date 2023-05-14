WHITEWATER — Hollyn Peterson had a challenging start to her schooling. Diagnosed with cancer in kindergarten, she would relapse twice more in grade school and miss 650 days of school for treatments that included a bone marrow transplant.

Despite those early challenges, Peterson stood on the stage at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater’s Williams Center Saturday as the featured student speaker. She was one of the 1,404 graduates who would receive degrees in two ceremonies on Saturday.

SSOWI_230515_BELOIT_WHITEWATER_08.jpg

Student speaker of the morning ceremony is Hollyn Peterson, art major from Waukesha, who received a standing ovation after her speech. UW-Whitewater held its spring Commencement on Saturday, May 13, 2023 with two ceremonies at Kachel Fieldhouse.
SSOWI_230515_BELOIT_WHITEWATER_02.jpg

Natalie Gould of Edgerton, Wisconsin, who earned a degree in marketing, poses for a photo with aunts Kathy Gould, Karen Gould, and Tammy Herbst. UW-Whitewater held its spring Commencement on Saturday, May 13, 2023 with two ceremonies at Kachel Fieldhouse.
SSOWI_230515_BELOIT_WHITEWATER_04.jpg

Communication major Dominique Lemons of Janesville earned a Bachelor of Arts. UW-Whitewater held its spring Commencement on Saturday, May 13, 2023 with two ceremonies at Kachel Fieldhouse.