BELOIT—For the second year in a row there will be no Memorial Day parade to honor local veterans due to the COVID-19 pandemic still restricting large gatherings, according to officials from the City of Beloit and City of South Beloit.
Officials cited the logistical challenges of putting on a parade while ensuring the public’s safety, even as vaccinations continue to rise locally.
“This is a significant loss to the Stateline Area because events like this bring us all together,” said Beloit Strategic Communications Director Sarah Lock. “However, at this point, there is nothing to indicate we could do so safely while still paying a proper tribute to those who have lost their lives in service to our country.”
The United Veterans Memorial Day Parade Committee (UVMDPC) said in a statement the Beloit event would be postponed until 2022.
To still honor Beloit area veterans during the pandemic, the Beloit Fire Department will once again be placing American flags on the graves of deceased servicemen and women. The intimate ceremony will take place at 6 a.m. on May 28 in Beloit.
On Memorial Day, the Southwestern Wisconsin Detachment 623 of the Marine Corps League will host a “Laying of the Wreath” ceremony at Riverside Park near the Harry C. Moore Pavilion. The special event will begin at 6:30 a.m., according to the UVMDPC.
Beloit VFW Post 2306 member Steve Mayfield said an honor guard will host a ceremonial firing and playing of “Taps” at 10 a.m. at East Lawn Cemetery.
In northern Winnebago County, Illinois, the Village of Roscoe VFW Post will host a memorial ceremony at 11 a.m. on May 31 at Roscoe Cemetery, 5949 Harrison Street. The event is open to the public but social distancing requirements will be in place, organizers said.