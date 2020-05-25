Despite some stormy weather Saturday night, no storm damage was reported, according to Rock County Sheriff’s Office Commander Jude Maurer.
Maurer said a storm cell went across Beloit to Clinton and there were unconfirmed reports of a tornado around 5 p.m. There were no reports of any damages in the county.
“It must have been very brief or very weak,” Maurer said.
The Beloit Fire Department also had no reports of any damages or calls for service during the storm.
The National Weather Service Milwaukee Sullivan station reported 1.13 inches of rain fell in Beloit on Saturday.
