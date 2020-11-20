TOWN OF BELOIT — Firefighters responded to a mobile home fire Thursday and reported no one was injured.
At 10:11 a.m. on Thursday, area firefighters responded to the Rockvale Mobile Home Park at 6219 S. Highway 51 for a trailer on fire, according to the Town of Beloit Fire Department.
The back half of the trailer was in flames. Firefighters were able to contain the fire mostly to the back and outside of the trailer, although some damage was reported inside. It took roughly 10 to 15 minutes for teams to knock down the fire.
The homeowners were home at the time of the fire, and they were not hurt. Some pets were also rescued from the trailer and were unharmed.
Estimates on damages were not immediately available, and a cause of the fire was not immediately determined.
Firefighters from the Town of Beloit, City of Beloit, Janesville and Town of Turtle were on scene. Crews from nearby Clinton, Monroe and Juda provided additional staffing assistance at the Town of Beloit's main fire station until the fire emergency was resolved.