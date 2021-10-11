hot No injuries reported following shots fired Austin Montgomery Austin Montgomery Author email Oct 11, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save BELOIT—No injuries were reported following gunfire on Saturday in the 1000 block of Garfield Avenue, according to the Beloit Police Department.Officers responded at around 12:02 a.m. and recovered evidence of gunfire in the area following a report of shots fired. No property or individuals were struck, according to police reports.No suspect information was available as of press time on Monday. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Gunfire Beloit Crime Shots Fired Austin Montgomery Author email Follow Austin Montgomery Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now DNA evidence tested brings new charge against Beloit man in 2016 child sex assault Beloit woman sentenced for intoxicated fatal crash Beloit woman charged with child abuse Apple Hut neighbor arrested after vehicle window damaged Site work tied to final Beloit casino design planned Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Latest e-Edition Beloit Daily News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime