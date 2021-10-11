beloit police stock new

BELOIT—No injuries were reported following gunfire on Saturday in the 1000 block of Garfield Avenue, according to the Beloit Police Department.

Officers responded at around 12:02 a.m. and recovered evidence of gunfire in the area following a report of shots fired. No property or individuals were struck, according to police reports.

No suspect information was available as of press time on Monday.

Tags

Recommended for you