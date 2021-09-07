ROSCOE - No injuries were reported after a pickup truck crashed through a wall of a Casey's convenience store in Roscoe, according to the Harlem-Roscoe Fire Protection District.
Fire and rescue crews responded to the store, located in the 4600 block of East Rockton Road, this afternoon and found a pickup truck had been "accidentally" driven through a front window of the store.
In the crash, the truck knocked over shelves at the store, images from the scene show.
It's currently unclear if the driver of the truck was cited, and Roscoe police could not be reached as of press time Tuesday for comment.