BELOIT - Beloit police say no major injuries were reported after a minor riding a bicycle was struck by a slow moving vehicle on Wednesday.
Officers responded to the intersection of Shirland and State Street to a report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle at around 5:15 p.m.
Through an investigation it was learned the minor had darted out in front of a vehicle that was traveling at 15 miles per hour, police said.
No citations were issued in the incident and no one was transported for medical treatment, said Beloit Strategic Communications Director Sarah Millard.