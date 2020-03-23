MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. - No injuries were reported following a house fire on Monday morning at a home in the 9200 block of Longfellow in Machesney Park, according to the Winnebago County Sheriff's Office.
Harlem-Roscoe Fire Protection District units and deputies from the sheriff's office responded at around 10:26 a.m. and found the fire confined to the garage.
One adult and two children escaped unharmed. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
The fire caused approximately $50,000 in damages.
