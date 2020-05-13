ROCKTON — No injuries were reported following a vehicle fire in the 1600 block of Fisher Road on Wednesday, according to the Rockton Fire Protection District.
Fire crews responded at around 1:30 p.m. and found a vehicle engulfed in flames.
The fire department reported a salvage worker was removing the exhaust system of the vehicle when the gas tank ignited.
The fire was quickly contained, the fire department said in a Facebook post.
