BELOIT — No injuries were reported following a residential fire at in the Colonial Gardens Apartments on Monday, according to the Beloit Fire Department.
Fire crews responded at around 1:53 a.m. and flames were reported on the exterior of an apartment at 2013 Colony Court. Prior to firefighters making it on scene, Beloit police officers attempted to put out the fire with fire extinguishers with heavy smoke coming from the building, the fire department said in a Facebook post.
Residents of the apartment were evacuated and the fire was contained to the exterior of the building.
Fire departments from Clinton, Janesville, Town of Beloit and South Beloit assisted Beloit in its response.
No damage estimate or possible cause was available as of press time.
