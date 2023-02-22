ROCKFORD — The Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office determined no charges will be filed relating to the deaths of two Winnebago County Jail inmates who passed away in November.
Both cases were investigated by the Boone — Winnebago County Integrity Task Force. Members of the task force interviewed witnesses, reviewed surveillance video and other evidence, according to the news release.
Mildred Maclin, 62, died on Nov. 2. She was incarcerated in the Winnebago County Jail starting on Oct. 4 due to a U.S. Marshal’s Office hold. On Nov. 1, Maclin told jail staff her stomach was bothering her. After examination, she was taken to a local hospital where she passed away on the morning of Nov. 2. Cause of death was attributed to multiple medical problems. No careless or reckless behavior was identified among jail staff, according to the news release.
Ted Wise came to the Winnebago County Jail on Oct. 31 after his arrest in a domestic battery incident. His cellmate told investigators Wise seemed to be in withdrawal from his dependence on alcohol and was not feeling well on Nov. 6. Wise asked his cellmate to get his medication from jail staff and the cellmate said Wise should talk with medical staff. Wise went to the cell door and collapsed after trying to get the attention of staff.
Staff tried to revive Wise but they were not successful.
The cause of Wise’s death was determined to be cardiac arrhythmia due to ischemic heart disease, according to the news release.
No reckless or careless behavior by jail staff was identified.