JANESVILLE — As the COVID-19 transmission rate remains at a moderate level locally, the Rock County Public Health Department announced it would not update its mask guidelines following a federal change in guidance for regions of the country impacted by the virus.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced Tuesday it would reverse course and recommend people wear masks indoors in places with high COVID-19 transmission, regardless of vaccination status. The guidance comes ahead of the fall and winter seasons when the contagious delta variant is expected to cause a surge in new cases.
According to the CDC, transmission in Rock County is listed as “moderate.” However, it was listed as “substantial” in Winnebago County, Illinois from July 19 to July 25. The New CDC guidance recommends counties with substantial or high transmission rates alter guidance.
In response to a question by the Beloit Daily News regarding whether or not the county would alter its guidance, Winnebago County Health Department Administrator Sandra Martell issued the following statement: “(The health department) continues to recommend that all individuals consider the risks of COVID-19 and take preventive measures to reduce the spread. This includes vaccination, masking, social distancing and hand washing. Take extra precautions when in settings in which there may be individuals who are unvaccinated or whose vaccination status is unknown e.g. schools, public buildings, stores, entertainment venues.”
Rock County Public Health Department Communications Specialist Jessica Turner said the health department still maintains that vaccinations are the “key strategy” in preventing COVID-19, stressing mask wearing for those who are not vaccinated and those who are not eligible to be immunized.
“We also recommend that people with underlying health conditions, or those caring for someone with an underlying health condition wear a mask,” Turner said.
In terms of the most recent guidance, Turner said the health department would “continue to monitor this and provide additional guidance if needed.”
Vaccinations
In Rock County, 50.8% of residents have received one dose and 48% have completed vaccination. In Winnebago County, 42.72% of county residents are fully vaccinated, public health data from both Illinois and Wisconsin shows.
Cases
In Rock County, 16,571 cases and 185 deaths have been reported. In Winnebago County, 34,671 cases and 524 deaths have been reported, per public health data from both county health departments.
Hospitalizations
In Rock County, 6 patients are receiving treatment for COVID-19. Hospitalization data for Winnebago County was not immediately available as of press time.