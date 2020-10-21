BELOIT—Bus fares on the Beloit Transit System (BTS) will be waived from Oct. 26 through Nov. 3 to allow riders to explore the system’s new bus routes.
Fares will go back into effect on Nov. 4, but the Beloit-Janesville Express is excluded from the free fare period.
The route to the Gateway Business Park will be offered four times a day with runs are at 6 a.m., 7 a.m., 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. There will be stops near the Amazon Distribution Center, Pratt Industries, Kerry Ingredients, Staples Distribution Center, Gateway Estates Apartments, Hawks Ridge Apartments and the Van Galder bus terminal.
Service will be expanded to Beloit’s north side, along Shopiere Road; The Town of Beloit Business Park along Huebbe Parkway west of Prairie Avenue; The Gateway area and emerging employment and residential centers east of I-39/I-90; Beloit’s southeast side along the Broad Street corridor and Stateline Road; The Gardner Street corridor in South Beloit including the Van Galder bus stop.