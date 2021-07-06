interstate crash

The aftermath of a crash involving nine vehicles and a semi-truck is seen from above near mile post 172 on Interstate 39/90. 

JANESVILLE—Multiple people were injured in a crash on Interstate 39/90 north of Janesville for the second straight day, according to the Wisconsin State Patrol.

Initial reports indicate three people received non-life threatening injuries when nine vehicles and a semi-truck were involved in a chain reaction crash at around 1:40 p.m. along I-39/90 southbound between Wisconsin Highway 26 and U.S. Highway 14 at mile post 172.

After the crash, a fire broke out, damaging several vehicles including the semi-truck that was hauling agricultural products.

The crash caused severe blockage and delays of the interstate on Tuesday afternoon.

