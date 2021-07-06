JANESVILLE—Multiple people were injured in a crash on Interstate 39/90 north of Janesville for the second straight day, according to the Wisconsin State Patrol.
Initial reports indicate three people received non-life threatening injuries when nine vehicles and a semi-truck were involved in a chain reaction crash at around 1:40 p.m. along I-39/90 southbound between Wisconsin Highway 26 and U.S. Highway 14 at mile post 172.
After the crash, a fire broke out, damaging several vehicles including the semi-truck that was hauling agricultural products.
The crash caused severe blockage and delays of the interstate on Tuesday afternoon.