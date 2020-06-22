BELOIT—“Love, compassion and peace” is what Nine Bells & Cat Tails owner Karen Koyama tries to impart to her growing base of customers and seekers.
Those seeking a retreat, artful inspiration and a listening ear may want to join the many fans flocking to Nine Bells & Cat Tails’ new location in the historic Peet Building at 421 E. Grand Ave.
Nine Bells & Cat Tails will join other blossoming businesses in the space including Creekside Music Academy, Turtle Creek Chamber Orchestra (TCCO) and S-1 Construction.
The Peet Building originally was home to a construction business, and for many years, housed the McClellan’s Department Store before becoming re-animated with a collection of creative businesses.
“Our goal is to feature local artists and help small businesses succeed,” said Creekside Music Academy owner and TCCO Business manager Shannon Schoville.
Schoville said she loves the energy Koyama’s store adds to the building.
“It’s relaxing, soothing and balanced,” Schoville said.
Koyama said her store offers metaphysical and natural items including candles, incense, herbs and tools for healing and alternative spiritual practices. Artwork by local artists include paintings, ceramics, fabric and fiber art, canvas art and Native American pieces are for sale as well as antique knickknacks and jewelry. Nine Bells & Cat Tails also offers classes such as guided meditation and a women’s empowerment group in addition to tarot card readings and henna tattoos.
The business first opened at 550 E. Grand Ave. in May of 2011 in conjunction with ArtWalk.
Koyama, a piano teacher and adjunct faculty member at Beloit College and board Secretary of TCCO, has a long history of creativity and spirituality. A Nichiren Buddhist temple in Okayama, Japan has been in her family for 34 generations, and for more than 1,000 years people in her family have served as priests or mediums affiliated with the the place of worship.
Her father, Frank Koyama, was the first generation to not take over the temple as he moved his family to the suburbs of Los Angeles, California to run a travel agency offering VIP tours. As she grew up in the United States, Karen Koyoma would visit Japan most every summer where she learned spiritual practices from her father’s side of the family and herbal remedies from her mother Takie Koyama’s family.
Because of her peaceful and spiritual nature, Karen Koyama is often sought out for guidance or just as a compassionate listening ear.
“My goal is empowerment for people,” she said. “It’s a community where people can help and meet each other.”
