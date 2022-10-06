BELOIT—The Beloit Historical Society will induct seven individuals into the Beloit Hall of Fame during a ceremony set for 1 p.m. on Oct. 16 at the Beloit Historical Society, 845 Hackett St.
Inductees this year are Linda L. Ward, Richard Gerhard, R. Thomas Nightingale, Dr. Kenneth Gold, Fred and Joanne Klett and Tony Scodwell. Scodwell will be inducted at a separate event set for 1 p.m. on Oct. 26.
The Beloit Daily News in featuring the inductees in a series of articles.
R. Tom NightingaleR. Tom Nightingale dedicated his knowledge and time to many causes organizations in the community he called his home.
Nightingale was born Jan. 14, 1945 in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. He graduated from Beloit memorial High School in 1963 and he graduated from the University of Wisconsin—Whitewater with a bachelor’s degree in business administration in 1971.
Nightingale joined the U.S. Marine Corps, serving in the Vietnam War from 1967 to 1968. He finised his enlistment at Camp LeJeune, North Carolina from 1968 to 1969. He married Kay Pierson on Aug. 17, 1968 and they were married for over 53 years. They raised two children, Tim Nightingale and Kim Schneider.
He worked for First National Bank and Trust Company and then worked for what became M&I Bank, retiring in 2005 after 30 years.
He was a member of the Beloit Rotary, serving as president in 1993. He also was a member of the Rockford Model T Ford Club and the Beloit Historical Society. He was a member of Berean Baptist Church in Beloit.
He served on the board of directors for the Stateline United Givers fun in 1978, 1979 and 1993. He served for 23 years with the group as a campaign volunteer as was chairman of the capital campaign in 1984.
He served as president of the Beloit Memorial Hospital Foundation Board for three terms. He also was co-chair of the Beloit Memorial Hospital Capital Campaign Fund Drive in 1987 and 1988, when $3.5 million was raised.
He was a member of the Beloit Public Library Foundation Board of Directors, serving multiple terms as both treasurer and president. He also worked on the capital campaign team to build the new Beloit Public Library.
Nightingale was named Outstanding Citizen of Rock County in 1978 by the Mental Health Association of Rock County. The Beloit Jaycees presented him with the Outstanding Young Man Award in 1979.
He also was named one of the outstanding young men of America in 1979 by the U.S. Jaycees. In 1985 he was presented with the Distinguished Service Award by the Beloit Jaycees.
In 1987, he received the first Beloit Citizenship Award presented by the Greater Beloit Association of Commerce. He also was named Ambassador of the Year in 1983, an award presented by the Beloit Association of Commerce.
He earned the Service Above Self Award, presented for his service to the Stateline United Way.
He was named Beloit Daily News Volunteer of the Month in September of 1988. He also served as a volunteer for the Beloit College Building Fund Drive.