BELOIT—The Beloit Historical Society will induct seven individuals into the Beloit Hall of Fame during a ceremony set for 1 p.m. on Oct. 16 at the Beloit Historical Society, 845 Hackett St.

Inductees this year are Linda L. Ward, Richard Gerhard, R. Thomas Nightingale, Dr. Kenneth Gold, Fred and Joanne Klett and Tony Scodwell. Scodwell will be inducted at a separate event set for 1 p.m. on Oct. 26.